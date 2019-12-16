Suspected drunk driver crashes into Charlotte laundromat

A woman will be charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a laundromat overnight in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Coin Laundry located at 2620 S. Tryon Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle slammed into the left side of the business, sending glass and debris into the parking lot. The driver, a woman, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said she is going to be charged with DUI. Her name and full list of charges have not yet been released.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

No other information was immediately available.