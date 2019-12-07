Suspected gang member found hiding out in Alleghany CO.

article

A suspected gang member from Charlotte was found laying low in Alleghany County on Thursday, authorities say.

Kareem Herbert, 20, is facing multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon, kidnapping, and robbery.

Herbert, who was wanted by CMPD, was observed SBI agents at an undisclosed location in Alleghany County and a warrant was executed.

“I would like to thank my staff for their hard work and dedication to the citizens of Alleghany County," Sheriff Bryan Maines said. "I would also like to thank the NCSBI for the great working relationship and their assistance in this case.”