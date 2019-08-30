Suspected gas leak at Avery County college sends multiple students to the hospital

article

A suspected gas leak at Lees-McRae College sent multiple students to the hospital early Friday morning, according to school officials.

The school sent out a statement via their Facebook page saying that Avery Hall was evacuated Friday morning due to a suspected gas leak.

Early this morning a suspected gas leak was detected in Avery Residence Hall. Students were evacuated from the building and emergency services were contacted. Some students were transported to local hospitals for observation and treatment. No serious reactions have been reported, but we are taking all measures to ensure wellness and care. — Lees-McRae College

