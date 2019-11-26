Suspected porch pirate caught on camera picking up packages from south Charlotte neighborhood

A suspected porch pirate is caught on camera targeting a south Charlotte neighborhood.

Video taken on a doorbell camera shows a man stroll through the South Village neighborhood around 5 a.m. off of South Boulevard.

In the video, you see the man make his way up the steps of a front porch, grab a package, then walk out of the frame, where he opens it and leaves the box behind.

The porch pirate apparently unaware that almost every one of these new townhomes has a doorbell camera outside.

Stealing and opening a package is considered a federal offense and you could face up to five years in prison. That doesn't seem to deter people though.

What neighbors now have on their side, is more technology, catching people in the act.