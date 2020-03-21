Suspected robber found dead at CVS

A suspected armed robber is found dead in a Matthews CVS while employees hid in a locked room.

As night fell at the store on Township Parkway and business started to slow down, Matthews police say an armed man made his way inside the store and attempted to rob them.

Quick thinking employees locked themselves in a back room, away from the armed man.

"They obviously wanted to evacuate the area as best as they could. They felt like they couldn't get out of the store safely at that point so they locked themselves in a secure area,”

Matthews police investigators say officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the man.

They saw he had a gun, so officers verbally tried to de-escalate the situation.

"They made initial contact with him. They were communicating with him and then at some point that communication broke down,"

That's when Matthews police called in their Special Response Team. When they finally made entry into the store, they found 25-year-old Karreim Houser dead from a gunshot wound. They believe he died by suicide.

The CVS remained closed for most of Friday. CVS released this statement to FOX 46 saying:

"We appreciate the rapid response of the police department and are thankful that none of our customers or employees were hurt in the incident. Additional support and counseling services are currently being offered to our CVS pharmacy store colleagues."