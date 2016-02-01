Suspects charged after shooting near Northlake Mall

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Ryan Simpson

28-year-old Ryan Simpson was trying to sell pills near the Target parking lot when he was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the stomach, according to police.



Police have charged Ja-lil Marques Johns, 26, Demontre McClure, 25, Pierre McClure, 25, Jadarious Boston, 24, and Tomeika Richardson, 29, in connection with the shooting at the 9000 block of Northlake Centre Parkway that happened Saturday around 1 p.m.

All five suspects are charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.



Simpson has been charged with a narcotics violation.

We were told on scene that two men met up in front of the Verizon store and got into an altercation. Several shots were then fired. Officers also say they found one of the suspects and a gun inside a car.

Police say they found Simpson during a traffic stop off Mallard Creek Road in another car.

Simpson was then transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

