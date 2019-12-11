Suspects in Jersey City shooting identified

article

A man and a woman were identified as the attackers behind a wild shootout with police in Jersey City that left several people dead, according to the New York Post.

Sources told the paper that David Anderson committed the deadly Tuesday attack along with a woman identified as Francine Graham.

Anderson, Graham, three civilians, and Detective Joseph Seals were killed in the gunfight.

Anderson was reportedly a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and had hate posts on his social media page, according to the Post.