Suspects sought in Lancaster strong-armed robbery

The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a local business early Friday morning.

The strong-armed robbery occurred at 3:13 a.m. Friday, Jan 31 at the Scotchman Store located at 1440 Hwy 9 Byp W within the City of Lancaster.

Police said two men walked around the counter where the clerk opened the register and one of the two suspects, wearing a black hooded pullover, took about $200. Neither suspect produced a weapon or threatened that they had a weapon.

The first suspect is described as a male, 5'7" to 5'10" tall, between 200 and 230 pounds, and was wearing a red hooded pullover with dark pants and dark shoes. The second suspect is described as a male, between 5'8" and 5'11" tall, 150 to 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded pullover with white writing with dark pants, and dark shoes with a camouflage hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or the Special Operations Division at 803-283-1174.