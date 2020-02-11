Suspects wanted in armed robbery at Concord grocery store parking lot

article

Four people are wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred last week in the parking lot of a local Concord grocery store, police said.

The incident happened at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Lidl grocery store located at 8930 Christenbury Pkwy.

According to police, a woman said she had parked her vehicle in the parking lot when a Hispanic woman, about 18 to 20-years-old, opened her passenger door.

The victim told police the woman then displayed a handgun that was in her waistband. She told the victim to leave the keys in the ignition and get out of the car.

The victim told officers she complied and after getting out of her vehicle, a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man, got into the driver's seat and shut the door. The two then drove away.

Before leaving the area completely, the two suspects stopped at the QT at the corner of Derita Road and Christenbury Parkway where they picked up another man and woman, police said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.