Suspects wanted in robbery of E CLT QuikTrip

article

Two women and a man are suspects and wanted by CMPD for roobbing a Charlotte business at gunpoint earlier this week, authorities are saying.

Officers received reports of an armed robbery on Monday at a QuikTrip around midnight at 3206 Eastway Drive. An initial investigation reveals that three suspects, two women and one man, robbed the business at gunpoint and fled the scene in a black Toyota Camry. Video surveillance showed all three suspects wearing very distinct clothing.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.