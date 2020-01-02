SWAT situation at barbershop shuts down road near downtown York, police say
article
YORK, S.C. - A SWAT situation at a barbershop shut down a road near downtown York Thursday, according to the York Police Department.
The incident began Thursday morning, Dec. 2 in the 200 block of South Congress Street. A man reportedly barricaded himself inside a business.
South Congress Street was closed between California Street and Galilean, police said.
Drivers and citizens were being asked to avoid the area.