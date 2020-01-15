SWAT situation ends after 8 hours in Ashe County, deputies say

article

An hours-long barricade situation in Jefferson, North Carolina Wednesday evening ended with the suspect being shot and killed, according to the Ashe County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release sent out on Thursday, the sheriff's office said emergency communications received a call at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 related to a welfare check in the Fleetwood area. "Just before arriving on the scene, Ashe County Deputies were shot at multiple times," the statement read. "Phone calls and communication from the suspect indicated he wanted to cause harm to any law enforcement individual."

Thankfully, no first responders or emergency personnel were injured during the standoff. A section of U.S. 221 near Liddle's Plumbing, Inc. was closed as multiple agencies responded to the area where sources told FOX 46 shots were fired and the "subject" requested to speak to a senator.

The standoff ended shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday following the death of the suspect, whose name has not been released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct a full investigation, which is standard procedure.

FOX 46 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.