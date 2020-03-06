SWAT situation underway Friday in Tega Cay, residents being evacuated

article

A SWAT situation is underway in a Tega Cay neighborhood Friday afternoon.

A FOX 46 viewer says authorities were evacuating homes in the area and there were seven vehicles parked by a house along Palmyra Drive.

The witness says that police were trying to negotiate with people inside the house to surrender. Reports indicated there was a possible hostage inside the home.

Courtesy: FOX 46 viewer

SLED has been spotted in full-gear with shotguns, the witness tells FOX 46. A K-9 unit has also responded.

The witness says that the family involved just moved into the neighborhood about eight months ago.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.