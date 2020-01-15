SWAT situation underway near Ashe County, sources report

article

A SWAT situation is underway in Jefferson, N.C., Ashe County officials say.

A section of U.S. 221 near Liddle's Plumbing, Inc. has been closed as multiple agencies are responding to the area where sources say shots were fired and a "subject" requested to speak to a senator.

One FOX 46 viewer who lives in the area says she's been hearing of threats involving explosives.

The Ashe County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, multiple fire departments and the Wilkes County Bomb Squad are on scene, outlets report.

