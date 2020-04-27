Sweep of the City! Solid Waste Services to recover yard waste Monday in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On Monday, April 27, Solid Waste Services will begin a sweep of the City to recover yard waste from the recent storm and early season yard maintenance.
Charlotte residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb for collection and leave it until it is collected. This will be a one-time collection, City officials said.
No other yard waste service is scheduled following this collection until the current suspension is lifted.
"In response to national health concerns and social distancing mandates, Solid Waste Services has made adjustments in our collection processes and schedule to limit exposure to our employees, which includes suspension of non-essential services," Charlotte Solid Waste Services said.
City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services is only collecting garbage and recycling at this time. Regular yard waste and bulk item collection for residents who receive curbside collection are suspended until further notice. Multifamily properties are operating on a regular schedule. Please note:
- Garbage and recycling will continue to be collected as scheduled.
- Yard waste collection is suspended. Please note that yard waste CANNOT be disposed of in the garbage or recycling cart. It is illegal in North Carolina to put yard waste in the landfill. Yard waste that is visible in the garbage or recycling cart will result in the cart(s) NOT being collected.
- Residential (residents and communities that receive curbside collection services) bulk item collection scheduling is currently suspended until further notice. Multifamily properties are operating on a regular schedule, including bulk item collection.
- Recyclables will not be collected outside the recycling cart. All materials, including cardboard, must be loosely placed in the recycling cart. Cardboard must be cut or torn, not folded, into pieces small enough to fit loosely in the cart.
- To find out when your recyclables will be collected please click Look-up Collection Day below, call 311 or check the CLT+ app.
- IF YOU HAVE DISPOSAL ITEMS FROM A QUARANTINED HOME please double bag your garbage and place your recyclables in the garbage as well until your quarantined period is over.
- Customers with questions can email curbit@charlottenc.gov or call 311