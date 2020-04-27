Sweep of the City! Solid Waste Services to recover yard waste Monday in Charlotte

article

On Monday, April 27, Solid Waste Services will begin a sweep of the City to recover yard waste from the recent storm and early season yard maintenance.

Charlotte residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb for collection and leave it until it is collected. This will be a one-time collection, City officials said.

No other yard waste service is scheduled following this collection until the current suspension is lifted.

"In response to national health concerns and social distancing mandates, Solid Waste Services has made adjustments in our collection processes and schedule to limit exposure to our employees, which includes suspension of non-essential services," Charlotte Solid Waste Services said.

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services is only collecting garbage and recycling at this time. Regular yard waste and bulk item collection for residents who receive curbside collection are suspended until further notice. Multifamily properties are operating on a regular schedule. Please note: