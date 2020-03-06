SXSW festival officially canceled over coronavirus concerns

article

Concerns over the coronavirus spread have officially derailed the 2020 SXSW Film and Music Festival.

The City of Austin announced during a press conference on Friday, March 6 that the gathering has been canceled, and organizers said in a statement, "SXSW will faithfully follow the City's directions."

In recent weeks, various studios and companies had already made the decision to pull out of the annual fest, which typically features premiere screenings, panels, and, of course, the music festival itself.

Dr. Mark Escott, director of Austin Public Health, said in a press conference earlier in the week that canceling "mass events" like SXSW wouldn't necessarily improve safety conditions for the community. "If there's any evidence that our community will be safer by closing down public events, we will do that," he said.