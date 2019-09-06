T-Mobile drops overage fees, international call and text fees for Bahamas

T-Mobile is eliminating overage fees for voice, text and data usage for customers in the Bahamas, and is waiving call and text fees for U.S. residents trying to contact loved ones on the devastated islands.

The company says these measures will be in place until Sept. 14 in the hopes that it will allow people reach family and friends affected by Hurricane Dorian.

They say they will continue to assess the situation as it goes.

T-Mobile also set up a ‘Text to Give’ line to help those affected by the deadly storm. To donate to the American Red Cross, you can text DORIAN to 90999, and the donation will be charged to your next carrier bill. They are taking domestic and international donations.