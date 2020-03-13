T-Mobile offers free international calls, unlimited data to customers amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

T-Mobile is doing its part to help people stay informed and in contact with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced Friday that as part of their ongoing efforts to keep people connected, they are giving all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who have data plans unlimited data for the next 60 days.

They also plan to give these customers additional 20GB of mobile hotspot/tethering for same amount of time.

Schools and students using their EmpowerED digital learning programs will also have an increased data allowance to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data each month for the next two months.

They will offer free international calls for all customers to level 3 impacted countries and support the FCC’s pledge to ensure residential and small business customers do not lose service due to financial hardship.