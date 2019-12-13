Tara's Neighborhood FORKast: Van Lang Vietnamese

article

Dan Nguyen went from sleeping in her car to running one of the most beloved restaurants in Charlotte—Lang Van Vietnamese restaurant.

Nestled on the corner of Shamrock and Eastway Drives, Lang Van has been giving customers their Vietnamese food fix for 30 years. It may be a small building on the outside, but Nguyen has a big heart—and plenty of hugs—on the inside.

Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane got to meet Dan Nguyen, her hard-working staff, and the customers she treats like family in this month’s Neighborhood FORKast!