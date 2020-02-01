Tara's Neighborhood FORKast: Webb's Custom Kitchen

It’s fitting that it’s located in Historic Downtown Gastonia, because when you step into Webb Custom Kitchen, it’s a little like stepping back in time.

As soon as you enter the doors, you’re surrounded by antique film projectors and photos from Gastonia’s golden age. Natives recall when it was once the Webb Theater, or the time when it was a dance club for area teens.

Today, Owner Jim Morasso and General Manager Aaron Samole bring you a restaurant experience that not only serves great food with a little something for everyone.

It’s about the ambience, the charm and the details of that old 1920s movie theater that stay with you long after that last bite.