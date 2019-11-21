Tara's Neighborhood FORKcast: Tim's Table

When you step inside, it smells like you’re walking into your own home or grandma’s house. Welcome to Tim's Table, where there’s always something good simmering on the stove.

The café is situated in Historic Downtown Mooresville, NC. Tim Chung had a vision for his restaurant a few years ago, after decades working as a chef in the restaurant business. One day he approached fellow chef Jennifer Alegria with his idea, and Tim’s Table was born.

Tara's Neighborhood FORKcast: 73 & Main

They do things a little differently at Tim’s. For example, they don’t have a phone, so if you want takeout, you have place your order in person. Any disposable dishware is eco-friendly, and that ‘something good’ simmering on the stove? Must be the variety of homemade soups and stews that Tim and Jennifer create daily. They serve a variety of sandwiches, salads, local craft beers and wine, too.

In this week’s Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast, Tara talks to the locals about what they love so much about Tim’s Table. Plus, what’s up with those ‘RudeTims’ bumper stickers?

Tune in to FOX 46 News at 5 p.m. on Friday for this weeks FORKcast, and tell us about your favorite restaurants! Reach out to Tara Lane on Facebook or Twitter.