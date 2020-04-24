Tax problems lead to stimulus check delays for some

It's been more than a week since stimulus checks began rolling out and right now, people are still waiting for their checks.

50 million people are still waiting for their stimulus money. Of those people, we spoke with one couple who says they're needing the money now more than ever.

Denise Jackson and her husband, Duane, have been married for 12 years. Recently, they retired and started temporary work, but as COVID-19 spread, doctors told them to stay home because there in the age group most at risk for the virus.

“Because of our age we haven't been able to go out and work. We're in the category of people who have a higher risk,” Jackson said.

The couple e-filed 2019 taxes and should have received a stimulus check, but so far they haven't and when they look for a date for when they will get the money. There is none.

“You hear different stories. Some people say or I’ve heard, 'if you're on Social Security, you don't need to do anything you'll get it.' Well, get what?”

FOX 46 is committed to getting you answers about this much-needed money. For the Jacksons, they owed taxes last year, but they paid.

According to the IRS, even if you owe taxes, your stimulus check won't be intercepted.

“I know several people that haven't heard anything, don't know anything and just kind of sitting there hoping something will get mailed to them in May. We don't know.”

The couple isn't planning to go back to work any time soon and they're hoping their stimulus check can help out in the meantime.

“We're waiting but trying to be patient and it's been a bit frustrating,” Jackson said.

If you are waiting for your check, but you didn't e-file last year's taxes, the IRS is quoting up to four months for you to receive a stimulus check.

