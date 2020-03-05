article

Pop star Taylor Swift donates $1 million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those in need after tornadoes devastated the area Tuesday.

Taylor Swift posted on her Instagram about her hometown and the fact that so many people lost their homes and so much more.

This is not the first time Swift has donated to help during a disaster. She gave $500,000 to flood relief in 2010 to help raise money for Nashville flood victims.