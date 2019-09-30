Taylorsville man assaults woman and then rams patrol car; PD

article

A Taylorsville man was arrested after assaulting a female and then ramming a police vehicle on Sunday, according to authorities.

Alexander County Police responded to calls on Three Forks Church Road regarding an altercation. Tommie Varner, 47, and a female were involved in the altercation, and Varner was found inside a vehicle when officers arrived.

Varner proceeded to ram his vehicle into one of the responding officer's patrol cars causing damage, and he then refused to obey officers' demands.

Varner was arrested on scene and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female.