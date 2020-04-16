Teachers Getting Results: Local elementary school teacher encourages students to social distance through song

FOX 46 continues to recognize teachers getting results during the coronavirus pandemic.

One local teacher is using songs to encourage her students to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Schools may be closed, but fourth grade Benton Heights Elementary School Teacher Diana Hutchens is still finding a way to "kick it" with her students and fellow staff.

She came up with a creative coronavirus rap to the tune of “Ice, Ice Baby," aimed at teaching students about social distancing and staying safe. She performed it for a virtual talent show.

"One of my colleagues put an e-mail out saying we were going to do a virtual talent show," said fourth grade teacher Diana Hutchens.

Hutchens is no stranger to coming up with creative content songs. She uses them to teach things like fractions and nutrition in class.

"So I thought why not start this one," she said.

Hutchens hosts daily google meets with her students and half the class attends daily.

"Oftentimes, they stay on the call after I stop it and they'll be on playing a math game or something, so it's been a good way for them to connect with each other."

Hutchens also plans to launch a virtual book drive to keep students well-read during the pandemic.

As for now, she wants to make sure her students do their part to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Teachers all over are still building relationships with their kids, even though we can’t see them, hug them, or give them a pat on the back-- we are still doing what we need to and learning new things and new ways of doing things," Hutchens said.