Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Robert Carrington

FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results.

This week, we surprised William Amos Hough High School Band Director Robert Carrington.

A student nominated Carrington saying,

"I would like to ask that Mr. Robert Carrington at William Amos Hough High School be recognized as a teacher getting results. In and out of the classroom, he jokes with us and takes care of us. Even though he does not have children of his own, he spends all of his free time with us while working on his doctorate studies. Not only is he the band director, but he is also the teacher of AP Music Theory and Piano. Without Mr. Carrington, my life would be flat and without joy. He makes everyone's day by asking how we are doing and what classes we came from. One of my favorite classes is jazz band-- where the environment he creates is an open space for us to play and make music out of the literature we read."

Carrington has been the band director at William Amos Hough High for nine years, but has been with CMS for 22 years. He's loved music since he was three years old.

"It's always hard for me to put into words the emotions I have about working with students, and I've been blessed to work with incredible people and I love all my students dearly. They're the reason I do what I do.”

The Hough High School Band recently won first place at a competition under Carrington's leadership.