Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Heather Boyer

School is back, which means FOX 46 Charlotte's Teachers Getting Results are too!

This week, FOX 46 takes you to Rock Rest Elementary in Union County, where fourth grade teacher Heather Boyer makes learning fun-- even if that means belting out a tune or two.

A surprise from FOX 46 was the last thing Boyer expected on a day where Rock Rest Elementary was out of power, but even with the power out, you might just say there's never a dull moment inside her classroom.

"You have to make learning fun," Boyer said. "So if all of a sudden I am singing opera, it gets their attention. You might look and act like a fool, but it gets their attention and they're going to get into it and they're going to have fun."

Although, it doesn't take the burst of an opera note for her students to absolutely adore her.

"She's funny and she's always putting fun stuff into our learning. She's always smiling and that makes me happy," fourth grader Treasure Wood said.

"She's kind and she's trying to make us pass the grade to become better students," classmate Erwin Martinez added.

"I'm so humbled," Boyer said. "You don't do this for the recognition-- you do it for the kids. The fact that someone would recognize me, it's just...I just feel honored and humbled."

Boyer has taught for more than 20 years and her energy is contagious.

"There's so much I love about teaching. I can be myself and I want to inspire the kids. I want to be a good role model for them and encourage them and I believe they can do anything and be anything they want to be. I want them to be successful," she said.

In Boyer’s room, kindness is part of the curriculum. She has a kindness board where students are encouraged to post acts of kindness they participated in with post-it notes.

“What we do is important, and what we do matters."

Thank you for all you do, Ms. Boyer!