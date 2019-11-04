Tech researchers say knee sounds reveal secrets about joint health

Many of us have knees that crackle, or pop or even crunch. But what do those sounds really mean?

Georgia Tech Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Omer Inan and his team are listening closely. Because, Inan says, the subtle vibrations and sounds our knees make call reveal a lot about their health.

"The knee is made up of soft tissue, and it holds up all of our body weight, and it has to do all kinds of crazy things when we're trying to do things like jump or run or sprint," Inan says. "When it does so, these tissues rub against each other."

To record the sounds made by that friction, Inan and his team have designed a wearable knee sensor mounted with tiny microphones about the size of the head of a pencil.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte, Page Fehling shows how sound is giving researchers a window into what's going on inside our knees.