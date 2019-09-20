Teen donates Make-A-Wish trip to newly engaged sister who gave bone marrow to save him

A 19-year-old who received a life-saving bone marrow transplant from his sister decided to give back to her by donating his Make-A-Wish trip to her and her new fiancée.

Once a carefree teenager, in the blink of an eye, Jack Santos was a patient at Levine Children's Hospital.

"I needed a bone marrow transplant," Jack said.

At 18 years old, Jack was diagnosed with aplastic anemia a life-threatening blood disease. A bone marrow transplant would save him.

Thousands were checked, but it was his older sister that would end up being his perfect match.

"There's really nothing I can do to say thank you she gave me a new life," Jack said.

But Jack did find a way to say thank you. He had been identified as a make a wish kid because he was still 18. It was then that Jack decided to surprise his newly engaged sister with a honeymoon made.

"She's not a fan of hospitals so she went through a lot for me. It was a good feeling because it was something I could give to her and help her out and say thank you," Jak said.

Make-A-Wish says Jack was the first person to ever give away a wish.

"A wish to give back is still a wish and that's when we got in touch with sandals resorts and they were able to donate an amazing package for his sister," said Olivia Harris with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The honeymoon is valued at more than $4,000, but both Jack and Make-A-Wish say there's no price tag for this kind of love.

"We say its all about the wish kid but we also get to see what a huge impact it has on the entire family knowing you have a child diagnosed with a critical illness it affects the entire family and this is really something that we can do not only for our wish kids but for their entire families as well," said Harris.



