Teen found shot to death in Southside Park

A man was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Southside Park neighborhood in between Remount and South Tryon.

CMPD responded to calls near 3500 Griffith Street shortly before midnight regarding a gunshot wound victim in a parking lot outside of an apartment complex. Medic pronounced the victim dead on scene.

The victim was later identified as Antwon Risher, 19.

The DA's office and CFD were among those who responded to the incident. Homicide detectives have no suspect at this time.

This remains an active and open investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.