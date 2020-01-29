Teen girl last seen at Concord Mills mall missing now for 11 days

article

A 15-year-old girl has now been missing for 11 days, and Concord Police are trying to determine if she ran away or if something else happened to her.

Amy Lisets Rivera, 15, of Charlotte, was last seen on Jan. 18, 2020 after attending a movie at AMC Theaters at Concord Mills mall.

Earlier that day, Rivera had been dropped off at the mall by her dad and was scheduled to be picked up later in the evening. Information obtained by friends that were with Rivera at AMC Theaters said that "she left the theater prior to the end of the movie, and did not tell anyone where she was going."

Surveillance video from Concord Mills shows Rivera outside of mall entrance #1 on the sidewalk alone. Concord Police believe that after she walked out of the camera's view she got into a vehicle.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL LAST SEEN AT CONCORD MILLS MALL

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has put out an alert in an effort to locate Rivera.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Rivera is described as is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.