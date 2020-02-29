Teen hurt in 4-wheeler accident several weeks ago dies

article

Charlotte police say a 15-year-old boy who was involved in a four-wheeler accident several weeks ago died on Saturday.

Officers responded to a reported accident on February 15 around 6 p.m. involving a single vehicle near 5600 Stardust Drive in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital by Medic to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Amari Ford, 15, was identified as the victim on Saturday.

An initial investigation by the police revealed Ford was operating a four-wheeler on private property under the supervision of adults. Ford drove onto nearby property, rolled over, and was ejected from the vehicle. Ford was not wearing a helmet, the police report indicated.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.