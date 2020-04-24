Teen missing since March may be headed to North Carolina

article

A 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Washington, D.C. may be traveling to North Carolina.

According to authorities, Paulette Wilson was last seen on March 17. She’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tweeted about the teen just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 1-202-727-9099 or 911.