Teen pushing bike hit, seriously injured on busy east Charlotte road

article

A teenager pushing his bike across a busy east Charlotte road was hit by a car Friday evening, according to CMPD.

Police say the 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital from the scene in the 3600 block of E. Independence Boulevard near Eastway Drive with serious injuries after being struck.

The left three lanes had to be shut down while police investigated, causing traffic to back up all the way to Uptown.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.