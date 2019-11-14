Teen robbed, kidnapped at Ballantyne shopping center, police report says

article

A 19-year old was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Tuesday at a Ballantyne shopping center, according to a CMPD police report.

The violent incident happened between 11 a.m. and 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9808 Rea Road near a local Wells Fargo Bank.

Keion Crawford, 19, told officers that an unknown suspect kidnapped him at gunpoint from the area. He said unknown suspects moved him from location to another, without his consent and robbed him. Thankfully, he was not injured during this incident, police said.

This case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.