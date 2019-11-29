Teen seriously injured in east Charlotte house fire, Medic says

A teenager was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning house fire in east Charlotte, authorities said.

The fire happened before 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of Santa Cruz Trail.

As emergency crews got to the scene, heavy fire was showing from the second story. It took 23 firefighters about 16 minutes to get the fire under control. One patient was turned over to Mecklenburg EMS for evaluation. Medic says that the patient was transported to CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors at the scene confirmed to FOX 46 the patient was a teenager.

Damage to the home looks to be contained to an upstairs bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.