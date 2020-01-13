Teen shoots employee during east Charlotte robbery, police say

article

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls around 1 a.m. to the BP gas station at 7910 Cambridge Commons Drive to reports of a robbery and a gunshot wound victim.

The initial investigation reveals the teen tried to rob the gas station at gunpoint and demanded cash. During the robbery the suspect fired multiple shots striking an employee. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect shortly after the robbery identifying an individual with a matching description.

He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

This investigation remains active.