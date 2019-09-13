Teen stabbed along walking trail in Union County, deputies say

article

A teen was stabbed on a normally peaceful walking trail in Union County Thursday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Union County deputies say they are working to identitfy the suspect who attacked the teen in the Weddington Chase subdivision around 7:15 p.m. The victim was reportedly jogging along the trail when the suspect came up from behind him and stabbed him in the upper back.

The suspect is described as a blonde haired white man, about 18 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, running shoes and no socks. The suspect reportedly fled on foot while the victim ran to a neighbor's house for help. The victim was taken to CMC Main and is said to be in stable condition.

Deputies say K9 units are searching the area. They have not found any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.