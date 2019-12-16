Teen wanted for larceny, possession of handgun by a minor cuts off ankle monitor

article

An 18-year-old who is wanted for multiple charges including possession of a handgun by a minor cut off his electronic monitor, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Corey Lampkin is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Lampkin was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Lampkin cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 800 Clanton Road in Charlotte. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lampkin should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 or 911.