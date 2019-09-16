Teen wanted for murder of 19-year-old in Lancaster captured in Alabama

article

A teen who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old this weekend in Lancaster has been captured in the State of Alabama, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Jarod McNeil, 17, was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. He will appear before a judge and will be asked whether he will waive extradition.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Jaquavious Neely, of Rock Hill, was shot and killed on Sunday, Sept. 15. Officers responded to calls shortly after 3 p.m. of a gunshot wound victim nearby 1341 Carmel Road. Neely was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster, where he was pronounced dead. Other adults and children were present at the home and were interviewed by authorities.

McNeil, also of Rock Hill, was considered armed and dangerous before being apprehended by police. It is unknown at this time when he will be returning to South Carolina, deputies said.

Anyone with further information on this case is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.