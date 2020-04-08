Teen who tested positive for COVID-19, coughed on officers could face up to 10 years

A local teen who tested positive for the coronavirus could be facing 10 years behind bars, accused of coughing on Rock Hill police officers, then laughing about it on video.

Police say what you see in the video is not a laughing matter. FOX 46 got the footage of the teenager’s encounter with police where she coughs of them and laughs. We’ve blurred out the suspect because of her age.

“We have a 17-year-old juvenile female who went on Facebook live and went and coughed on the officers and laughed about it,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Some may call it a cruel joke, but once the video made the rounds on social media, it quickly became serious business. That’s because they say the girl reportedly had the coronavirus and the officers didn't know it at the time.

“A little while later, we get calls saying 'this is what's going on, this is what happened and there's pictures from the juvenile's social media account saying she was put under 14 day quarantine,” Lt. Chavis said.

This means she shouldn't have been out at all. Police say she was at a park Monday night when they went to break up a fight, and because of it, the officers involved have to self-quarantine, and it could affect their families, too.

“You’re creating more panic than we need right now. You're creating stress and undue harm to the general public for them to have to fear for their safety,” Lt. Chavis said.

As for the suspect, she's under house arrest and could be facing some serious time.

“It’s a general sessions misdemeanor and it's up to 10 years in prison for that charge,” Lt. Chavis said.

In addition to coming across the video, FOX 46 did reach out to the the girl in that video for a comment. She has not gotten back to us.

