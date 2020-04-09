Teen who was supposed to be in quarantine apologizes for video showing her cough on police

The Rock Hill teenager seen in a video coughing on a police officer and then laughing about it now says she's sorry.

The 17-year-old was ordered to self-quarantine by a doctor, but instead, she was caught fighting at a park. When officers arrived to break it up, video shows that she intentionally coughed on them.

The teen never tested positive for the coronavirus because was never given the test, but she says she’s sincerely apologetic for how all of this has unfolded.

"It was a crazy decision; a decision I never should have made."

FOX 46 first showed you the video Wednesday, that showed 17-year-old Dana coughing on a Rock Hill police officer after they responded to the fight at the park.

"I had left with one of my friends to get food. I ended up in an altercation and my friends were getting jumped. When the officers arrived, I put him in the video and made it seem like I coughed on them,” Dana told FOX 46.

She was live on Facebook when she walked over to the officer. The video went viral on social media and the teen now speaking out saying it was all just a joke.

“After seeing that video, I don't even want that kind of attention for anything like that. If I could replay that day i actually would have stayed home."

Home is exactly where Dana was supposed to be.

The teen had recently gone to the hospital for a sore throat where she says she tested negative for strep throat and she didn't meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19—specifically, not having a fever.

Dana was told to self-quarantine for 14 days. She was seven days in when this video was taken.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and i apologize for what happened and I pray that he is ok and his family and that nothing happens to him."

The teen is charged with breach of peace and the maximum penalty for the charge is ten years.



