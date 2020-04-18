Teen with stolen semi-automatic 1 of 3 charged in armed robbery, police say

article

Three men including two teenagers have been charged for an armed robbery in Statesville on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery but did not provide specifics about when and where it occurred. They say they were able to positively identify three suspects including Statesville residents Cashon Tucker, 19, and Brendan Steele, 21, in addition to a 17-year-old juvenile whose name was not provided. Steele is in custody while police are still searching for Tucker.

Brendan Steele

The juvenile was found to be in possession of a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle that had been reported stolen from a residence on Hawthorne Drive April 7.

A 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which had been reported stolen in August from Bullseye Pawn Shop, was also seized.

All three men face multiple charges including conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The juvenile faces additional charges of having a stolen firearm.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on Tucker's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 704-878-3406.