Teenager fatally shot in SC, suspect being sought
article
CHERAW, S.C. - A teenager is dead after a fatal shooting took place in Cheraw on Monday, authorities are saying.
Officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim on Smithfield Church Road around 10 p.m. Upon arrival Bennettsville resident Sedrick Covington, 18, was found dead inside of a vehicle in the driver's seat.
Police say Cheraw resident Shyheem Loranzo, 22, has been identified as the suspect but has not yet been located.
A brief investigation determined that there has been an ongoing feud between the two.
This is an ongoing investigation.