Teenager fatally shot in South Carolina, suspect being sought

article

A teenager is dead after a fatal shooting took place in Cheraw on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim on Smithfield Church Road around 10 p.m. Upon arrival Bennettsville resident Sedrick Covington, 18, was found dead inside of a vehicle in the driver's seat.

Police say Cheraw resident Shyheem Loranzo, 22, has been identified as the suspect but has not yet been located.

A brief investigation determined that there had been an ongoing feud between the two.

This remains an ongoing investigation.