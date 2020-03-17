Teenager missing in Monroe

article

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teen female who is missing in Monroe.

13-year-old Isabella Woodard was last seen at 604 W Franklin Street in Monroe around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She was wearing a grey hoodie, blue shorts, and black boots, according to Monroe police.

Woodard has brown hair, blue eyes, is approximately five feet tall weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-282-4700.