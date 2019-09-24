Teens accused of trashing Rock Hill parks, police release surveillance video

At least two teens are accused of tearing up Rock Hill parks in the overnight hours causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Investigators from the Rock Hill Police Department say they have been responding to vandalism calls in and around Cherry Park since May.

Staff at Rock Hill Parks & Recreation have been busy cleaning up the mess. Most park patrons don’t even notice most of the damage. Investigators believe the teens have been throwing rocks through windows at concession stands, breaking lights and ripping water fountains off walls.

“There are coming out and doing tremendous amounts of damage,” said Lt. Michael Chavis from the Rock Hill Police Department.

Investigators caught two teens on bikes on camera this past weekend. They believe the same teens are also responsible for doing similar damage at the Rock Hill Tennis Center and a nearby school.

“It makes you concerned for your safety,” said Faith Franks, who walks the Cherry Road area daily.

For Franks, frustration has now set in knowing teens may be responsible for ruining her favorite park.

Advertisement

“It is very imperative that parents have accountability over their children, knowing exactly where they are, what time they are home and keeping track,” said Franks.

With parents apparently not watching the teens, Rock Hill Police have stepped up patrols to not only prevent more damage but catch the teens in the act.

“We need to put a stop to it. People want to come out and enjoy this facility and we want them to come out and have a good time, but If you don’t have your water fountains available or if your bathrooms are damaged and we have to shut those down for repairs it kinda makes it hard for people to want to come to the park and have a good time,” said Lt. Chavis.

The teens could face trespassing charges for entering the park after hours as well as a large fine, depending on the amount of damage they have caused.

Anyone with information should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.