Teens charged with home invasion in NW CLT

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to a home invasion in northwest Charlotte, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 10 a.m. on February 12 near 8700 Bellhaven Boulevard regarding a home invasion. The victim said he woke up to a gun pointed at him and that there were two individuals, and they stole items from the home.

Investigators were able to locate a convicted felon, Gary McLendon, 18, via an electronic monitoring device in the area during the incident. He was located by detectives and subsequent to the investigation, multiple items stolen from the home were found in his possession.

McLendon had prior charges stemming from robberies and assaults.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was also taken into custody.

This remains an active investigation.