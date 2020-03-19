Tega Cay business giving back during time of need

At Lake Wylie Brewing Company in Tega Cay, many of the calls they're getting right now are coming from people with a from a to a need to give.

Jaimie Head is part-owner in the restaurant which, because of the coronavirus restrictions, can't have anyone dining in. It’s taken a toll on the business.

“It’s definitely down to a trickle,” Head said.

But it hasn't stopped the spirit of what he's doing now. It’s called the 'Rocco Pizza'.

“People can order a pizza for the future for someone in need,” Head said. Here’s how it works: A customer can choose to donate $5 which then gets 'banked' and anyone else who can't afford food right now can order a small cheese pizza, no questions asked.

“Any person can call up and say 'I need a Rocco Pie,’ two, three, for a family of three or six whatever it is.”

So far, $200 pizzas have been 'banked’.

“Everyone feels useless right now, and everyone's like 'what can I do?” said Amber Margies, who works at Danny’s Pizza.

Danny’s Pizza is just down the road from Lake Wylie Brewing. They've been challenged to take part, and they say they plan on doing it.

They also have their own effort underway, too, to help those in dire straits coming up at the end of this week.

“30 cheese pizzas and 30 salads and we're going to disperse them between 10 to 12 homes, somewhere between 40 to 60 people,” Margies said.

For Head, his reasons for doing this are personal. The name Rocco is for his nephew.

“He passed away last week from a rare stomach cancer and he was passionate about the homeless, feeding the homeless,” Head said.

In this time of need, the effort to help those in need is, for some businesses, worth its weight in gold.