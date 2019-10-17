Tega Cay woman arrested after trying to run over couple in parking lot

A Tega Cay woman is behind bars after police say she tried to run over a couple in an apartment parking lot.

It was a wild scene in the parking lot of the Revere at Tega Cay apartment complex after police say 27-year-old Katrina Allen tried to run over a husband and wife.

“It was super chaotic, but I think everyone was just in shock like you don't know what do in that situation so you're just watching,” witness Melissa Wain said.

Wain had just arrived back home from work when she heard the altercation taking place. She says seeing Allen try to hit the couple was scary.

“I am absolutely terrified having seen her run someone over. You really don't know what this person is capable of,” Wain said.

After Allen got done arguing with the couple, she came in contact with another neighbor a building over. He says he also saw Allen try to use her car as a weapon.

“As the woman started to drive away she slammed the car in reverse,” said witness Ryan Hartung. “She came over to where I was standing and stopped in front of me and started yelling at me. ‘Did you enjoy the show? Did you enjoy the show?’ That continued and she started throwing racial slurs at us and saying ‘you white people are privileged’ and started throwing other things out at my son's mother.”

Allen was pulled over not too far from the complex and police charged her with two counts of first degree assault and battery for trying to run over the couple.

Even with the arrest, people living at the complex still trying to process what happened last night.

“[I’m] still shocked you can't help but to be shocked and honestly people don't believe you because it's so crazy,” said Wain.